Officials arrest suspect involved in Dare County hit-and-run

COLINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after officials conducted an investigation into a hit and run reported in Colington on February 8.

Around 10:00 pm, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office A-District responded to a hit and run in the area of Marshy Ridge in Colington.

A vehicle description was given of the truck that had left the scene.

The truck was located turning off of Colington Road onto Highway 158.

A traffic stop was conducted near Landing Drive with Kill Devil Hills Police Department assisting.

During the incident the driver was checked for weapons and a Glock handgun was found within his waistband.

The Glock was checked and turned out to be stolen.

Also located in a pants pocket was an amount of cocaine, officials said.

Deangelo Maurice Joyner, 45, of Elizabeth City, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon, misdemeanor hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of open container in passenger area, and misdemeanor driving while license is revoked.

Joyner is in custody under a $112,500 bond.