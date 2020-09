DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Fire, EMS, emergency management, law enforcement, State Fire Marshall, and SBI are on the scene of a structure fire with explosions.

County officials say there was an explosion in a single-wide mobile home on Jackson Store Road near Corn Mill Road.

One burn victim was flown to UNC North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

State and local authorities are still investigating the cause.

