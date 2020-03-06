Officials: Bomb threat led to Greenville VA Health Care Center evacuation, no explosives found

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Greenville VA Health Care Center Friday morning, officials said.

Durham VA Health Care System officials said that a bomb threat was received into the Greenville VA Health Care Center, setting in motion an evacuation of the facility.

The Greenville VA Health Care Center staff immediately activated the facility’s emergency operations plan.

As staff and patients were evacuated, the Greenville Police Department responded to search the building.

Local law enforcement along with VA Police conducted a room-by-room search of the building finding nothing.

The situation appears isolated and unrelated to any other circumstances, including recent concern over the escalation of COVID-19, officials said.

Because of the bomb threat, appointments were canceled until officials were able to ensure Veteran and staff safety.

Those appointments will be rescheduled.

The facility will reopen on March 9 at 8:00 a.m.