Officials break ground on new affordable apartments

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern will soon have more affordable housing.

The city is working with a developer on a new apartment complex.

The Carolina Avenue Development will have 82 units, made up of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The rent will start as low as $300.

It is part of an effort to offer new housing to replace homes lost in 2018 to Hurricane Florence.

New Bern’s mayor says the complex will be energy efficient, safe, and clean for people to live.

The company managing the new complex is starting a waiting list.

People on that list will be contacted when the units are closed to completion.