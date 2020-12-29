Officials: Carteret County man captured after two-county crime spree

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, December 26, Carteret County deputies and Morehead City police arrested 35-year-old Nicholas Keith Salter after a two-county crime spree.

Salter is listed as homeless in Carteret County. He started his crime spree in Craven County and was chased into Newport before fleeing on foot behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market on December 14. In the days leading up to Christmas, Salter is accused of committing numerous breaking and enterings all over the county to include stealing vehicles from businesses and residences.

The Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City police responded to numerous reports to include Salter ramming a stolen vehicle through the front door at Master Guns & Ammo at Brandywine Crossing before fleeing with firearms.

Currently, Salter is in the Carteret County jail charged with a variety of charges including B & E, larceny, larceny of vehicles, larceny of firearms, breaking and entering of vehicles, possession of stolen goods, damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Salter is facing approxiamtely twenty additional charges for cases still under investigation by the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, December 29, he had his first court appearance where the Honorable Judge raised his bond from $75k to $250k.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Friday, January 8, 2021.