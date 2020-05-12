Officials, community join birthday car parade to make a 7-year old’s day special

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Williamston City officials and community joined in a birthday car parade to make a 7-year-old’s day special.

On May 9, Williamston City Officials, Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue Department, Clergy, and a host of family and friends from the community and various areas of the state, united together to celebrate the 7th birthday of Phillip Jackson (PJ) Deans, in a birthday car parade.

Phillip J. Deans (PJ) is the grandson of Williamston resident, Claudine W. Land and the son of Ingram and Phillip Deans.

City Officials included Mayor Whichard-Brown, Commissioners Alton Moore and Dempsey Bond, and Judge Regina Parker.

Williamston Law Enforcement included Lieutenant Pope and a host of officers and Williamston Fire Department and EMS team.

Clergy was Pastor Gregory Boston of Union Town Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ of Jamesville, N.C. Community participants included family and friends of Ingram Land-Deans and Claudine Land.

Wendy’s also participated by donating “Free Frosties” to participants in the parade.

The parade began from Roberson Road and cruised through Wildcat Road.

Lieutenant Pope led the birthday processional slowly passing Claudine W. Land’s home, celebrating with festive police sirens and flashing lights followed with car horns, flashing lights, waves, and enthused birthday wishes from the Mayor and the Community Birthday processional.

P.J. and his family (mother, father, brother, and grandmother) stood in their yard responding with overwhelmed enthusiasm to the parade with exuberant smiles and cheers, waves.

P.J. even entertained the passing birthday car processional with a solo drum serenade.

Over 30 participants were included in this caravan.

At the end of the processional, the fire department topped off the celebration with festive sirens and flashing lights from the firetruck and with the department waving and cheering P.J. on for his Birthday.

P.J. responded with huge smiles and amazement to the warm Birthday expressions shown by all.

The celebration ended with Lieutenant Pope personally wishing P.J. Happy Birthday and presenting special gifts on the behalf of Mayor Whichard-Brown and the Williamston Police Department.