Officials conducting underwater search operation in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Havelock Police Department, NCIS, and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an underwater search operation on Tuesday, October 27.

The operation will be in Slocum Creek adjacent to the Hwy 70 bridge in Havelock.

Highway lane closures are not expected, however, DOT warning signs will be posted.

This operation is a continuation of an ongoing investigation into an unsolved crime.

There is no further information available at this time.