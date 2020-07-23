Officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Carteret Correctional Center

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the Carteret County Health Department was notified of 30 COVID-19 cases at the Carteret Correctional Center located in Newport.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is in the process of mass-testing the entire offender population in the state prisons.

Carteret Correctional Center’s offender population was tested on Tuesday and DPS officials expect additional test results over the next two days.

Offenders who test positive are removed from the offender population and placed in medical isolation to better ensure they do not spread the virus.

The housing units where COVID-19 positive offenders are housed are placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice-daily temperature checks.

Any offender who subsequently shows symptoms of the virus is moved into medical isolation.

These protocols are in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

All prisons have advanced treatment protocols in place.