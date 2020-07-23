Officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Carteret Correctional Center

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the Carteret County Health Department was notified of 30 COVID-19 cases at the Carteret Correctional Center located in Newport.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is in the process of mass-testing the entire offender population in the state prisons.
Carteret Correctional Center’s offender population was tested on Tuesday and DPS officials expect additional test results over the next two days.
Offenders who test positive are removed from the offender population and placed in medical isolation to better ensure they do not spread the virus.
The housing units where COVID-19 positive offenders are housed are placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice-daily temperature checks.
Any offender who subsequently shows symptoms of the virus is moved into medical isolation.
These protocols are in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
All prisons have advanced treatment protocols in place.