Officials confirm first death related to COVID-19 in Pasquotank County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has received notification confirming the first death associated with COVID-19 in Pasquotank County.

The individual, who was over the age of 65, succumbed to complications associated with the virus.

“It is with deep regret that we make this announcement and we extend our deepest condolences

to the individual’s family and friends,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “It is still

important for our community to practice prevention measures needed to slow the spread

of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”