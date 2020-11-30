Officials confirm Pitt County Health Director test positive for COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Officials confirmed Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Silvernail learned on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He began feeling ill during the weekend; therefore, was tested on Saturday.

Although not confirmed, he most likely contracted the virus from a close family member sometime last week.

No patients were exposed to Dr. Silvernail.

All Pitt County Public Health staff have been notified.

None are thought to have been in close contact with Dr. Silvernail but all have been offered testing.

According to Amy Hattem, Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr. Silvernail is experiencing mild symptoms and is resting comfortably in isolation at home.

Depending upon his condition, he is hoping to be available virtually for media questions on Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m.