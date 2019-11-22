Officials find more than 600 grams of marijuana inside vehicle, VA man gets charged

(WNCT) A Virginia man has been charged after officials said they found more than 600 grams of marijuana inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday evening, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division assisted the North Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 12 near the Coquina Beach area.

During the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle was conducted and an amount of illegal controlled substances were seized.

There were more than 600 grams of marijuana, approximately two ounces of concentrated THC wax and approximately 50 doses of THC gummies.

Also seized during the traffic stop was an amount of U.S. currency.

David Lysle Mcelhaney, 36, of Norfolk, Virginia, was charged with felony possession of more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana and felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Mcelhaney was released on a $4,000 bond.