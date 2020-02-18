Officials: Fire causes extensive damage to Perquimans County house, 1 displaced

HERTFORD, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Perquimans County Monday night.

Around 8:27 p.m., Perquimans 911 received a call for a structure fire in the 400 block of Two Mile Desert Road.

Officials arrived on the scene and said they found smoke and flames coming from the back door of the residence.

Firefighters from three fire departments worked together.

The home suffered extensive damage, officials said.

Perquimans Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are working to provide assistance to the displaced resident.

The Winfall Fire Department, the Belvidere Fire Department, the Hertford Fire Department, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, the Perquimans EMS, the Perquimans Emergency Management, the Perquimans Fire Marshal and the Albermarle EMC assisted with the case.

Chief Corey Stallings with the Winfall Fire Department provided incident command per established by the National Incident Management System guidelines.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office and the Perquimans Fire Marshal.