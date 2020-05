NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Fire investigators said that a fire reported at Prohibition Grill in New Bern was caused by an electrical equipment failure.

The fire was reported Friday morning.

The New Bern Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but it caused heavy smoke damage on the first and second floors.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire was an electrical equipment failure inside the kitchen.