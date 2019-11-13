Officials help those in need of a warm place to go

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s been a chilly day across the east and we’re preparing for another cold night.

In Onslow County, officials are looking out for those without a place to go.

Onslow Community Outreach in Jacksonville is opening its doors to anyone in need of assistance even if it’s just to get out the elements.

The center is providing a warm place for people to come in throughout the day and are also giving out cold-weather items.

“But anyone that’s comes to our door that may, not be coming into the shelter but may need a warm coat a hat or scarf,” said Cindy Williams, shelter and housing director. When we have those available, we make them available.”

There are 26 beds at the shelter for those needing a place to get out of the cold weather tonight.