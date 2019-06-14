Officials installing aquatic wheelchairs in city splash pads

In Jacksonville, the City Recreation and Parks Department is installing aquatic wheelchairs. 

The wheelchairs, which will be installed at the cities splash pads, will help to provide opportunities for everyone to have fun this Summer.

“Wheelchairs accessibility for those, is hard because their metal and electric,” said Nick Brauininger, Jacksonville City Supervisor. So, they can’t close to the water. So, their just passive scoot around the outside just kind of viewing not participating.”

You can reserve the wheelchairs for two hour periods this Summer at both the Northeast Creek Splash Pad and Jack Amyette Park Splash Pad. 
 

