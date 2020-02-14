Officials investigate accident between school bus, 2 vehicles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating an accident involving a school bus and two vehicles in Greenville Thursday evening.

According to witnesses, there were kids on the bus at the time of the accident.

The school bus suffered minor damage. The swing bar on the front bumper was slightly damaged.

One of the vehicles involved had damaged the side door of the driver’s side and the other had damage to the back bumper.

All passengers were checked for precaution.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.