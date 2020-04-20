Officials investigate accidental sewer spill in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville officials are investigating after a large chunk of concrete was found as part of a wastewater spill that reached a tributary of Northeast Creek.

City officials were notified on Monday about 8:15 a.m. that there was a spill from the manhole near 807 Huff Drive in the Brynn Marr area.

The manhole is in a heavily wooded area.

Officials were able to estimate that 10,080 gallons had spilled from the pipe.

Recovery efforts began Monday morning and about 2,850 gallons were recovered and it is estimated that about 7,230 gallons were not recovered, and some of that reached the tributary of the Northeast Creek.

During the recovery operations, a large chuck of concrete was found in the system.

It is not clear whether it is from a failing pipe, something leftover from construction, or something that was more recently placed there.

Recovery efforts involved the City’s Water Quality Division and it followed the guidelines from the Division of Water Quality, which was notified of the spill earlier in the day.