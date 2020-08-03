Officials investigate after body of man found in surf of Atlantic Ocean

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after the body of a man was found in the surf of Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday, the body of an unknown white male was discovered in the surf of the Atlantic Ocean near the 4400 block of Ocean Drive.

Emergency personnel was immediately dispatched to the scene at 9:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, the victim was determined to be deceased.

Emerald Isle police began working with other agencies and officials to determine the victim’s identity and notify the next of kin.

Police are able to report that they believe they have identified the victim, but are continuing to work with the family and the North Carolina Medical Examiners Officer to ensure a positive identification prior to the release of any information.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing.