Officials investigate after man found dead inside vehicle in Roper

ROPER, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Roper on Thursday.

Sheriff Johnny Barnes stated that on October 14 at 05:47 am, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle call at 1115 Folley Road in Roper.

Upon arrival, deputies found 25-year-old Oji Elon Wynn deceased in a 2019 White Ford Fusion.

Investigators along with the SBI are investigating the death.

If you have any information contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 1-252-793-2422.