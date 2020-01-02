Officials investigate cause of structure fire reported in Duplin County

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating the cause of a structure fire reported in Duplin County Thursday morning.
Faison Fire & Rescue along with Warsaw, Calypso, Piney Grove Fire Departments and Duplin County EMS Medic 4 responded to a structure fire at 10 a.m.
Faison E4 arrived at 10:04 a.m. to find fire showing from a single-wide mobile home.
Fire attack was made and the fire was knocked down and extinguished, officials said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Duplin County Fire Marshal.
The Duplin County EMS Medic 1 and the Duplin County Communications assisted in the case.