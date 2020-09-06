Officials investigate drowning in Tar River near Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating an apparent drowning in the Tar River near the Town Common Sunday.

GPD and Greenville Fire & Rescue are on the scene working to recover the body.

The section of the Town Common Park and the main trestle near the river is closed off for the remainder of the day. River access is closed from Port Terminal westward towards the hospital.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

9OYS is currently on the scene with officials to learn more information.