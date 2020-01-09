Officials investigate fatal pedestrian accident in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C, (WNCT) Officials are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident reported in New Bern on Monday.

The New Bern Police Department responded to the area of Neuse Boulevard near the intersection of Helen Avenue in reference to a collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as Isiah Carr Jr., 73, of New Bern.

Police said that Carr was walking on Neuse Boulevard near the intersection when struck by a Craven County CARTS vehicle driven by Monica Quinn, 58, of New Bern.

Carr was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision on Wednesday.

The New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the collision.

If you have any information call Officer A. Williams at (252) 672-4272.