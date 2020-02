BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in Duplin County.

According to the Duplin County EMS Operations officer, officials arrived on the scene and said they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a McDonalds in Beulaville.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

