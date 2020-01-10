Officials investigate social media threat made toward Goldsboro school

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after social media threat made against a school in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department said that on Wednesday a 14-year-old male juvenile student from Dillard Middle School was alleged to have made a threat of violence against the school via social media.

On Thursday, the school administration and the Goldsboro Police Department School Resource Officer were notified.

The school took administrative action while the incident was being investigated by the police.

The social media threats were substantiated and on Thursday, in conjunction with the help and cooperation of the juvenile suspect’s parents, involuntary commitment orders were secured for the juvenile.

The orders were served without incident by the School Resource Officer assigned to Dillard Middle School and the juvenile was taken to a medical facility.

A juvenile petition will be filed through Juvenile Services on the male student in regards to the threats at a later time, pending completion of the aforementioned medical evaluation.