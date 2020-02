BROAD CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a structure fire reported in Carteret County early Wednesday morning.

Broad and Gales Creek Fire Chief Tony Matthews said they received a call around 5:23 a.m.

A total of four fire departments, including the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, the Newport Fire Department and the Western Carteret Fire & EMS, responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire is still under investigation.