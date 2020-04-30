Officials investigate structure fire in Greenville, no one injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating the cause of a structure fire reported in Pitt County Wednesday night.

Greenville Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at approxiamtely 10 p.m. after someone reported flames coming from the roof of the home on Greenville Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Officials stated no one was home or injured and it is currently unclear if anyone lived in the home.

The side of the home was damaged along with a van parked in the front yard.

The fire is under investigation at this time.