(WNCT) Officials are investigating a structure fire in Pitt County.

The fire was reported around 2:52 p.m.

Several fire stations responded to the scene along with the Pitt County EMS.

The first unit that arrived on the scene found a detached shed on fire.

Crews are on the scene working to control the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

