Officials investigate thefts of 3 NCDOT vehicles

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Newport Police Department and Inspectors with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau are investigating the thefts of three North Carolina Department of Transportation vehicles.

The vehicles were stolen from the DOT maintenance facility at 139 Mason Town Road in Newport, officials said.

The thefts are believed to have taken place sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Transportation Department staff reported to police that they discovered the vehicles missing upon arrival at the facility around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Upon discovering the theft, employees also found a number of hand and power tools missing as well.

The vehicles were parked inside the facility’s fenced-in secured area when the thefts occurred.

The vehicles stolen were a 2012 Ford F-150, and two 2007 Chevrolet Silverados; all are yellow in color.

The 2012 Ford F-150 and one of the Chevrolet Silverados were recovered late Thursday morning in Robeson County.

Authorities continue to search for the third pickup truck.

If you have any information contact Detective Justin Ferrell with the Newport Police Department at 252-223-5111 or 252-241-9902.

If anyone discovers the whereabouts of the remaining Chevrolet Silverado with NC registration PK7404 they are asked not to approach the vehicle and to call 911 to report the location.