Officials investigating after woman found dead in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead in a small wooded area in Kinston.

On Tuesday shortly after 8 a.m., the Kinston Police Department responded to a small wooded area between the 500 block of Beasley Street and E. Blount Street in reference to the discovery of a dead woman.

The woman has been identified as Carolyn Ann Suggs, 49, of Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the case.

If you have any information contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160, the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.