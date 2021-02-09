Officials investigating early morning structure fire in Duplin County

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A residential structure fire brought firefighters from four departments out early Tuesday morning.

The fire was dispatched just after 3 a.m. on S. Jackson Street at the corner of W. Brinson Street in Beulaville. Officials said it was dispatched as a residential structure fire fully involved with a second residential structure endangered.

Crews from Beulaville, Sarecta, Lyman and Pottrrs Hill Fire Departments two Duplin County EMS units, Beulaville Police Department, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office, Duke Power, and the Red Cross are still on scene.

EMS was treating at least one patient on the scene. Currently, the fire is under control, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.