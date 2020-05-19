Officials investigating armed robbery near ECU campus

Live Now
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating an armed robbery near East Carolina University campus.

On Tuesday, May 19 at approxiamtely 9:15 a.m., there was an armed robbery at the corner of Charles Boulevard and 14th Street.

The suspect was identified as a white male wearing a blue hoodie and a blue mask.

He was armed with a gray-colored pistol and fled on foot.

Officers are currently patrolling the area.

No one was reported to be injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4315.

Officials are encouraging citizens to remain aware of their surroundings at all times and to report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.

