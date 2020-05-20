Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Officials investigating shooting in Ayden, 1 in critical condition

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Ayden Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

On May 19 at approximately 10:07 p.m. officers responded to 4555 Lee Street in reference to a gunshot victim. 

Officers arrived to find a male laying in the back yard with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Investigative Division at 252-481-5844. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV