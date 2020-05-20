Officials investigating shooting in Ayden, 1 in critical condition

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Ayden Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

On May 19 at approximately 10:07 p.m. officers responded to 4555 Lee Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived to find a male laying in the back yard with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Investigative Division at 252-481-5844.