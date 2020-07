SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured in Snow Hill.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of West Harper on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

According to the Snow Hill Police Department, Dominique Coppedge, 27, of Greenville, was identified as the fatal victim.

Of the two other victims, one was flown to Vidant Medical Center and the other was driven to the hospital.

The SBI is assisting police in the case.