Officials investigating Snow Hill pharmacy burglary

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are investigating a burglary that took place at a pharmacy in Snow Hill.

The incident happened on Monday, December 7 at approximately, 4 a.m. at Realo Discount Drugs on 104 Parkwood Drive.

Police say the suspect jimmied the lock to the drug store in less than a minute and headed to the pharmacy section of the store.

The suspect got away with $6,000 worth of narcotics (Oxycontin).

Surveillance video shows the suspect was dressed in all-black with a mask and gloves.

The suspect was about 5’8″ and slender build.

Police say there is a cash reward on information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-560-9022.