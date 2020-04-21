Officials investigating suspicious van attempting to lure children in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the report of a black van occupied by a white female with blonde hair and a white male, who reportedly attempted to lure a small child in their van with an offer of candy.

The information is limited, and no further details of the description are known at this time.

The child did not approach the van but ran home and reported the incident to their parent, officials said.

This incident occurred on April 17, at approxiamtely 8 p.m. near the Hunters Creek School in the Hunters Creek neighborhood off Piney Green Road.

As information is limited, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with any information about this, or anyone that may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the school on that day to report it to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with surveillance video in the neighborhood of Hunters Creek is asked to review the footage from April 17th to see if there is any footage of a black van; if so, contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages all parents to be diligent in ensuring the safety of their children.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please call the Onslow County Sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 and refer to case number 2020-0004750.