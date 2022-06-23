JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has begun into two suspicious fires that happened in the Jamesville area in a span of around three hours.

In a media release, officials said deputies and members of the Jamesville Fire Department responded on Wednesday at approximately 10:43 p.m. to 1499 Hardison Road in Jamesville, regarding a camper on fire. The fire was extinguished and resulted in a total loss of the camper.

On Thursday, just before 1 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to Siloam United Methodist Church, located at 24640 US Hwy, 64 in Jamesville, regarding a structure fire. The fire was eventually put out but there was significant damage to the church.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Martin County Fire Marshal and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into the two fires. At the time of this release, no cause or determination of how the fires started has been identified.

Both cases remain under investigation.