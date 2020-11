One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Officials confirmed a Kinston man has died after a shooting was reported in Ayden on Wednesday night.

Ayden police says 20 year old Khadafi Barnes, 20, was shot and killed in front of a h

ouse on Fawn Road.

The call came in at approximately 8:30 p.m. and Barnes died at the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation and investigators are pursuing several leads.

If you have any information call Ayden Police at 252-481-5844 or the E-Z Call Tip line at 252-746-2730.