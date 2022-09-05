GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County and Greenville officials are brainstorming ideas to address litter concerns.

One of several ideas that will tackle the problem includes providing resources on how organizations can adopt sections of roads to keep clean. The idea of the committee was brought up by Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams.

“She raised the issue at a board meeting early this spring about what we can do proactively to really address some of the litter, both intentional and unintentional, throughout the county,” said Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher. “As we strive to be a leader in the state and the best in the east, we want our landscape to look that way too.”

There will be a committee meeting on Sept. 12 where recommendations on mapping out areas of the county with the most litter will be addressed.