Officials: Man convicted after breaking into 3 houses during Hurricane Florence

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been convicted after officials said he broke into three houses during Hurricane Florence.

Daniel Mercer Watson, 27, of Bayboro, has been convicted of three counts of felony breaking and entering, upon his guilty plea to those charges.

During Hurricane Florence, Watson broke into three of his neighbors’ houses, stealing televisions, computers, money, and jewelry.

All the homes had their doors kicked in to gain entry.

No one was present at the time of the break-ins because they had evacuated for the storm.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office investigators traced some of the stolen property through pawnshop transactions, and, because Watson gave some of the stolen jewelry to his mother and girlfriend, investigators were able to recover some of those pieces from the two women.

Watson also pleaded guilty to unrelated drug charges.

Judge Willey sent Watson to prison for the breaking and entering charges, imposing a total sentence of 2.5 to 5.2 years in prison.

The judge suspended the sentence for the drug charges, so Watson will be on probation for 12 months after he serves his prison sentence.

He will be required to undergo drug testing and treatment, and the judge imposed a judgment against Watson for the restitution owed to his victims.