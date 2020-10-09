Officials: Missing 15-year-old from Beaufort may be in the charlotte area

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Beaufort Police Department is requesting assistance in attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

Jazlynn Aida Cordova was last seen at 4:15 a.m. on October 5 in Beaufort.

Cordova is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’5” weighing 120 lbs with brown eyes, long black hair, and a freckle on her forehead.

She may be in the Charlotte area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carteret Emergency Communications Center with any information at (252) 726-1911.