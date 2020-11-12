Officials: Missing kayaker found alive and well in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue announced the missing kayaker was found Thursday night by the Kinston Police Department.

KPD was called to a missing person report on Wednesday, November 11 at the Kinston Nature Center, where a kayak was located tied up to the boat dock with only a life jacket.

The owner of the kayak, later identified as Joseph Gallows, was reported to be last seen in this area on Monday, November 09 at approximately 12:00 p.m. by people in the area of the park.

Sergeant C. J. Rouse of the Kinston Police Department requested the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue perform a search of the Neuse River within the city limits to rule out a possible drowning.

Southwood Volunteer Fire Department was also requested to assist in the search.

The sonar system from the Craven County Emergency Services was also deployed in the search.

The crews searched until 5:30 p.m. with no success of locating the possible victim.

Sergeant C. J. Rouse and the Kinston Police Department later in the evening, located Gallows alive and well at a local hotel.

The City of Kinston says they would like to thank Southwood Volunteer Fire Department and Craven County Emergency Services for their assistance in ensuring no harm came to Gallows.