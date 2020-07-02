Officials: Missing man body found in Roanoke River

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The body of a missing man was found in the Roanoke River Thursday morning, officials said.

The body of 29-year-old Joseph Lee Sheppard Jr. was recovered shortly before 9 a.m. from the Roanoke River near Williamston.

His body was found one mile downstream from Moratoc Park.

Two witnesses saw a man matching Sheppard’s description jump into the river Monday, but did not see him come to the surface.

Sheriff John Holley, from Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, says this appears to be an accidental drowning and he’s awaiting a medical examiner’s pathology report to confirm that.

No foul play is suspected.