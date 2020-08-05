Officials: Multiple fire departments responded to overnight fire in LaGrange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) Multiple fire departments responded to an overnight fire in La Grange.

North Lenoir Fire and Rescue responded La Grange on Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. for a structure fire at La Grange Guns-N-Gear.

Crews were on the scene for more than four hours to extinguish the flames and perform extensive overhaul.

The building experienced significant damage, official said.

La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire and Rescue, Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Lenoir County EMS, Lenoir County Emergency Management and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

No further information has been released.