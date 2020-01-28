Officials offer tips, information about smoke tests being conducted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials offer some tips and information about smoke tests being conducted in the Town of Nashville.

The Town of Nashville Department of Public Utilities has been conducting a smoke test of sanitary sewers on and around Indian Trail on Tuesday.

Officials said the tests help identify deficiencies in the sanitary sewer system.

During the tests, the community may notice smoke coming from the vent stacks on buildings or holes in the ground.

Officials said the smoke has little odor, is non-toxic, non-staining, does not create a fire hazard and will go away in a few minutes.

More tests will be conducted on Wednesday at the Cypress Landing neighborhood along First Street (NC 58) near Village Court and Village Lane.

Officials recommend citizens to pour water into floor drains and any unused sinks before they conduct the test.

It will ensure the traps are sealed so that the smoke will not enter your building through the drain.

If smoke enters your home or building during these tests it may mean there are defects in your plumbing that could allow sewer gas to enter.

Note the location and notify officials at 252-459-4511.

Open doors and windows to ventilate any smoke that entered your home or building.

Notify officials before if you have any questions concerning the following:

• Pets that will be confined alone in the home or building during the test.

• Individuals in the home or building with respiratory problems.

• Any persons that may be alone and might be alarmed or confused if they see smoke.

If you have any questions regarding smoke testing contact the Town of Nashville at 252-459-4511.