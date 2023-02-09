NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning to conduct a 1,474-acre prescribed burn in Craven County on Thursday.

The purpose of the prescribed burn is to “reduce hazardous fuel reduction and improve wildlife habitat,” according to a press release. The burn is located off Hope Road, Pine Cliff Road and Ferry Road, and is located three miles east of Cherry Point, near the Cherry Branch Community.

Officials will use a helicopter to manage the burn. The area is a no-drone zone, according to the press release.

Officials are advising the public to be aware of potential smoke in the area, and avoid Hope Road and Pine Cliff Road. They said drivers should use caution around working prescribed burn personnel on Ferry Road.

All Pine Cliff Equestrian Trails, the Equestrian Trail parking lot, and the Neusiok Trail from Pine Cliff Rod to Ferry Road will be closed for the duration of the burn.