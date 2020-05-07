Officials provide additional update on outbreak at long term facility in Elizabeth City

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is working with a long term care facility, Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation (ECHR), on a COVID-19 outbreak.

ARHS and ECHR staff provided a mass screening at the facility and collected over 275 COVID-19 samples from all staff and residents.

So far, 33 lab-confirmed positive cases have been identified through the mass screening event and additional lab results are still pending.

ARHS staff are investigating potential sources of exposure, while also providing guidance and resources to ECHR to help control the outbreak, ensuring proper steps are taken to protect both staff and residents.