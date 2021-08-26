Officials react to Afghanistan bombings, killings U.S. military members

In this Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, provide assistance at an evacuation control checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local and North Carolina officials released statements after a series of targeted explosions killed numerous U.S. service members and wounded dozens more in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Governor Roy Cooper:

Today is a tragic day for our country. Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 26, 2021

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement:

“I want to express my most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the U.S. service members who lost their lives in today’s attack. This unspeakable tragedy is a reminder of the tremendous sacrifices displayed by our nation’s heroes. Our worst fears are now being realized, as we are witnessing the brutal consequences of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. I worry that the violence will only escalate. For reasons beyond comprehension, the Biden Administration continues to trust the Taliban. They and other Islamic terrorist groups, including ISIS-K and Al Qaeda, have sworn death to America – and they must be held accountable for their crimes against the United States. I join all Americans, and our friends and allies around the world, in praying for the peace and safety of our service members, fellow citizens, trusted allies, and all innocents harmed in this tragic terrorist attack. Despite Biden’s capitulation to the Taliban’s August 31st withdrawal deadline, the mission is not complete until every American is back on friendly soil.”

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips stated:

“On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the loss of the 11 US Marines and one Navy Corpsman killed in Kabul earlier today. We pray that there is no further loss from this event which is unfolding now in Kabul, Afghanistan. I have asked that all City flags be flown at half-mast. Although we do not yet have the names of those individuals, the City of Jacksonville shares in their loss. We are One City, One Community, and One Marine family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones today, and to those still overseas risking their lives as we speak.”

Senator Thom Tillis:

My heart goes out to the families of the Marines who lost their lives bravely protecting the lives of others. https://t.co/8KSlARdy3q — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 26, 2021



North Carolina Attorney General, Josh Stein: