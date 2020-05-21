Officials report additional COVID-19 related deaths in Pasquotank, Gates counties

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in Pasquotank County.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
This death is in addition to two deaths announced by Pasquotank – Camden – Elizabeth City Emergency Management on Sunday.
In addition, ARHS has also received notification of the first COVID-19 related death in a Gates County resident.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications related to the virus.