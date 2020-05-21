Officials report additional COVID-19 related deaths in Pasquotank, Gates counties

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in Pasquotank County.

The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

This death is in addition to two deaths announced by Pasquotank – Camden – Elizabeth City Emergency Management on Sunday.

In addition, ARHS has also received notification of the first COVID-19 related death in a Gates County resident.

The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications related to the virus.