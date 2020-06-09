Officials rescue mom, children after jet ski overturns near Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A mom and her children have been rescued after a jet ski overturned near Morehead City, police said.

On Tuesday around 12:20 p.m. a mom along with her two children were jet-skiing just west of the Morehead City to Atlantic Beach Causeway Bridge when the watercraft overturned.

All riders were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported.

The Morehead City Police Department boat, the Morehead City Fire-EMS boat, and an Atlantic Beach lifeguard on a jet ski assisted the three riders into boats and back to land.