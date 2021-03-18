Officials respond Thursday morning to fuel leak in Bogue Sound

INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Fire departments in Indian Beach and Salter Path along with other officials responded to and helped contain a fuel spill that was reported Thursday morning.

Officials received a call just after 11 a.m. to a possible fuel leak in Bogue Sound. They arrived and found a spill larger than a football field. Units worked to contain the spill and slow the active leaks. Indian Beach police assisted in notifications and directing traffic in the area.

The Coast Guard was notified and responded with an environmental crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, which was overseeing the cleanup.

